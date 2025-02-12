Open Menu

LDA Seals 80 Properties, Demolishes Two

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM

LDA seals 80 properties, demolishes two

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has conducted a wide-reaching operation

against illegal commercial buildings and unauthorized constructions in various areas

of the city and sealed 80 properties besides demolishing two others

on Wednesday.

LDA teams carried out operations in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Railway Station

Scheme, Gujjarpura, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulberg, and Garden Town. During the operations,

80 properties were sealed, and two were demolished.

Notable actions include the demolition of an illegal construction on Plot No 11 in the Railway

Station Scheme, and the demolition of an under-construction illegal wedding hall

on Plot No 435-B2 in Gujjarpura.

Additionally, LDA teams sealed 26 properties in Shadman, Shah Jamal, and Gulshan Ravi

for illegal commercial use. In the recovery operation, 29 properties were sealed

in Allama Iqbal Town.

Furthermore, LDA teams sealed 25 properties in Gulberg and Garden Town for illegal

commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

Among the sealed properties are private schools, wedding halls, workshops, restaurants,

food points, shops, offices, and more.

The LDA had issued multiple notices to the owners of these properties prior to the operation.

