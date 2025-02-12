LDA Seals 80 Properties, Demolishes Two
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has conducted a wide-reaching operation
against illegal commercial buildings and unauthorized constructions in various areas
of the city and sealed 80 properties besides demolishing two others
on Wednesday.
LDA teams carried out operations in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Railway Station
Scheme, Gujjarpura, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulberg, and Garden Town. During the operations,
80 properties were sealed, and two were demolished.
Notable actions include the demolition of an illegal construction on Plot No 11 in the Railway
Station Scheme, and the demolition of an under-construction illegal wedding hall
on Plot No 435-B2 in Gujjarpura.
Additionally, LDA teams sealed 26 properties in Shadman, Shah Jamal, and Gulshan Ravi
for illegal commercial use. In the recovery operation, 29 properties were sealed
in Allama Iqbal Town.
Furthermore, LDA teams sealed 25 properties in Gulberg and Garden Town for illegal
commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.
Among the sealed properties are private schools, wedding halls, workshops, restaurants,
food points, shops, offices, and more.
The LDA had issued multiple notices to the owners of these properties prior to the operation.
Recent Stories
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA seals 80 properties, demolishes two6 minutes ago
-
No talks with PTI until demonstrate genuine commitment to dialogue: Irfan Siddiqui16 minutes ago
-
AJK PM emphasis for educational reforms in AJK education system matching to need of modern age16 minutes ago
-
UET organizes STEM-All Pakistan project competition 202516 minutes ago
-
IFA shares essential tips to stay healthy during cold, cough season36 minutes ago
-
Neurosurgeon raises voice for Epilepsy awareness on 'World Epilepsy Day'36 minutes ago
-
SALU introduces academic modules to boost efficiency36 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital observes International Childhood Cancer Day46 minutes ago
-
President Zardari back to Islamabad after two-day Portugal visit46 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured over family feud in Karak46 minutes ago
-
'Landa bazaar' thrives as hub for entrepreneurs46 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum47 minutes ago