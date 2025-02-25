LDA Seals 82 Illegal Commercial Properties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 82 properties during
its daily operation on illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercial fee.
The operations were conducted in Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal,
New Muslim Town, Raiwind Road and Canal Road.
In Gulberg, LDA teams sealed 19 properties engaged in illegal commercial activities
and failure to pay commercial fees.
During the recovery operation in Allama Iqbal Town, the LDA teams sealed 20 properties.
Similarly, 30 properties in Shadman, Shah Jamal, and New Muslim Town were sealed.
In addition, 13 illegal commercial properties on Raiwind Road and Canal Road
were shut down.
The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, workshops, pharmacies, electronics
shops, beauty parlors, food points, stores, offices, and other commercial establishments.
Before taking action, the LDA had issued multiple notices to these properties for compliance.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and
Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.
