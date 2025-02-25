Open Menu

LDA Seals 82 Illegal Commercial Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LDA seals 82 illegal commercial properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 82 properties during

its daily operation on illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercial fee.

The operations were conducted in Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal,

New Muslim Town, Raiwind Road and Canal Road.

In Gulberg, LDA teams sealed 19 properties engaged in illegal commercial activities

and failure to pay commercial fees.

During the recovery operation in Allama Iqbal Town, the LDA teams sealed 20 properties.

Similarly, 30 properties in Shadman, Shah Jamal, and New Muslim Town were sealed.

In addition, 13 illegal commercial properties on Raiwind Road and Canal Road

were shut down.

The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, workshops, pharmacies, electronics

shops, beauty parlors, food points, stores, offices, and other commercial establishments.

Before taking action, the LDA had issued multiple notices to these properties for compliance.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

