LDA Seals 82 Properties In City

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during an extensive operation against illegal commercial buildings across the city, sealed another 82 properties on Friday.

The LDA teams conducted operations in various areas, sealing 82 properties involved in unauthorised commercial activities.

The crackdown was carried out in Allama Iqbal Town, Raiwind Road, Shadman, Gulshan Ravi, and Canal Road.

The sealed properties included private schools, colleges, real estate offices, food outlets, clinics, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments. The properties had been issued multiple notices before the operation.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-1 Asad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-2 Azhar Ali.

