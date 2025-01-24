LDA Seals 82 Properties In City
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during an extensive operation against illegal commercial buildings across the city, sealed another 82 properties on Friday.
The LDA teams conducted operations in various areas, sealing 82 properties involved in unauthorised commercial activities.
The crackdown was carried out in Allama Iqbal Town, Raiwind Road, Shadman, Gulshan Ravi, and Canal Road.
The sealed properties included private schools, colleges, real estate offices, food outlets, clinics, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments. The properties had been issued multiple notices before the operation.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-1 Asad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-2 Azhar Ali.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise deptt imposes fines over Rs 1.3 mln for vehicle violation in week3 minutes ago
-
Food authority discards over 20000 litres expired cold drinks in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 82 properties in city3 minutes ago
-
UN Women Pakistan delegation visits PSCA headquarters3 minutes ago
-
Climate Ministry, ICESCO to host girls' green education conference soon13 minutes ago
-
ICT admin inspects security guard licenses at private companies, banks13 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to prepare road map for enhancing trade with Turkiye13 minutes ago
-
Senate refers key bills to standing committee for review13 minutes ago
-
CPSP to hold 58th Postgraduate degree convocation13 minutes ago
-
FJWU-BIC startups shine at Centaurus Mall23 minutes ago
-
Goat thief handed over to police23 minutes ago
-
AIOU celebrates int'l day of education23 minutes ago