Open Menu

LDA Seals 84 Properties, Demolishes Several Structures

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM

LDA seals 84 properties, demolishes several structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 84 properties besides

demolishing several structures during its daily operation on illegal commercial buildings,

unauthorized constructions, and encroachments.

The LDA teams carried out actions in Wapda Town, Main Pine Avenue Road, and OPF Scheme, targeting unauthorized constructions. In Wapda Town, a building under construction on Plot No. 64H-1 was demolished due to violations of the approved building plan. Additionally, part of an illegal structure on Plot No. 9H-1 was also dismantled.

Along Main Pine Avenue Road, illegal shutters of shops were removed. In the OPF Scheme, illegal shops and rooms under construction on Plot No. 32, Block D, were demolished.

The crackdown extended to various areas, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Model Town, Sabzazar, Main Jail Road, Gulshan Ravi, and Shad Bagh. LDA teams sealed 28 properties in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and Model Town, while 31 properties were sealed in Sabzazar. In Gulshan Ravi and Shahd Bagh, 25 properties were sealed, and multiple illegal encroachments along Main Jail Road were removed.

The sealed properties included private schools, beauty salons, auto workshops, technical institutes, private universities, estate offices, grocery stores, food outlets, shops, offices, and more. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

Recent Stories

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

19 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

33 minutes ago
 'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

2 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

12 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

13 hours ago
 UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

13 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan