LDA Seals 84 Properties, Demolishes Several Structures
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 84 properties besides
demolishing several structures during its daily operation on illegal commercial buildings,
unauthorized constructions, and encroachments.
The LDA teams carried out actions in Wapda Town, Main Pine Avenue Road, and OPF Scheme, targeting unauthorized constructions. In Wapda Town, a building under construction on Plot No. 64H-1 was demolished due to violations of the approved building plan. Additionally, part of an illegal structure on Plot No. 9H-1 was also dismantled.
Along Main Pine Avenue Road, illegal shutters of shops were removed. In the OPF Scheme, illegal shops and rooms under construction on Plot No. 32, Block D, were demolished.
The crackdown extended to various areas, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Model Town, Sabzazar, Main Jail Road, Gulshan Ravi, and Shad Bagh. LDA teams sealed 28 properties in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and Model Town, while 31 properties were sealed in Sabzazar. In Gulshan Ravi and Shahd Bagh, 25 properties were sealed, and multiple illegal encroachments along Main Jail Road were removed.
The sealed properties included private schools, beauty salons, auto workshops, technical institutes, private universities, estate offices, grocery stores, food outlets, shops, offices, and more. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.
Recent Stories
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA seals 84 properties, demolishes several structures6 minutes ago
-
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval19 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting33 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance36 minutes ago
-
ACS emphasizes agriculture’s role in South Punjab’s development56 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler killed in encounter1 hour ago
-
Three profiteers held:1 hour ago
-
25 shops sealed, Illegal structures demolished over encroachment:1 hour ago
-
Punjab Home dept amends 125-year-old prison rules under CM's jail reforms vision2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Birmingham Acting Consul General Kamran Malik passes away2 hours ago
-
CCRI urges farmers to use laser land leveler to get better yield2 hours ago
-
Police rescue abductee safely2 hours ago