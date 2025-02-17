LDA seals 84 properties, demolishes several structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 84 properties besides

demolishing several structures during its daily operation on illegal commercial buildings,

unauthorized constructions, and encroachments.

The LDA teams carried out actions in Wapda Town, Main Pine Avenue Road, and OPF Scheme, targeting unauthorized constructions. In Wapda Town, a building under construction on Plot No. 64H-1 was demolished due to violations of the approved building plan. Additionally, part of an illegal structure on Plot No. 9H-1 was also dismantled.

Along Main Pine Avenue Road, illegal shutters of shops were removed. In the OPF Scheme, illegal shops and rooms under construction on Plot No. 32, Block D, were demolished.

The crackdown extended to various areas, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Model Town, Sabzazar, Main Jail Road, Gulshan Ravi, and Shad Bagh. LDA teams sealed 28 properties in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and Model Town, while 31 properties were sealed in Sabzazar. In Gulshan Ravi and Shahd Bagh, 25 properties were sealed, and multiple illegal encroachments along Main Jail Road were removed.

The sealed properties included private schools, beauty salons, auto workshops, technical institutes, private universities, estate offices, grocery stores, food outlets, shops, offices, and more. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.