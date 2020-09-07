UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Seals 87 Buildings In City

Sumaira FH 59 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

LDA seals 87 buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Monday sealed 87 buildings in different areas of the city which defaulted on commercialization fee.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority had intensified its recovery drive against defaulters of commercialization fee. The authority estimated to collect Rs. 400 million from these defaulters, which would be spent to improve infrastructure in the city.

These buildings were sealed in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Jail Road, New Muslim Town, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Gulberg, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Multan Road.

The staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-I, II and III had earlier issued notices to the defaulters of commercialization fee in these areas. However, on account of non-payment of fees by the due date and unauthorized commercial activities at residential properties, a sealing operation was carried out against these buildings.

Meanwhile, LDA staff demolished eight buildings and sealed another four buildings which were constructed in violation of building by-laws in different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Jail Road Gulberg Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

54 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

2 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

3 hours ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.