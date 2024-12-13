LDA seals 87 illegal commercial buildings, properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) LDA teams on Friday sealed 87 properties while conducting operations against illegal commercial buildings.

LDA has tightened the clampdown against illegal commercial buildings. On the instructions of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, teams conducted operations in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Sabzazar, Shadman and Gujarpura.

More than a dozen wedding halls and marquees were sealed in Gujarpura for illegal commercial use.

In addition, 25 properties were sealed in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, 42 in Sabzazar, and a total of 20 properties were sealed in Shadman and Gujarpura.

The properties sealed included wedding halls, marquees, private schools, offices, restaurants, salons, stores, bakeries and others. Several notices were given to these properties before the operation. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner 1 Asad-uz-Zaman.