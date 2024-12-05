LDA Seals 93 Illegal Commercial Buildings
December 05, 2024
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday sealed 93 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore
The LDA teams also demolished three structures over violation of building bylaws.
LDA Town Planning Wing sealed 13 premises in Gujjarpura, 21 in Gulshn-e-Ravi, 34 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 25 in OPF Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.
The sealed premises include Crescent kids Campus, Fine Pizza, marriage halls, private hospitals, bakers, restaurants, grocery stores, beauty parlors, builders, offices and other businesses.
LDA teams demolished one marquee site and two illegal structures in Kot Lakhpat.
LDA Chief Town Planner Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.
As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.
