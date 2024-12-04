LDA seals 93 properties, including 13 wedding halls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) claimed on Wednesday to have sealed

93 properties and demolished multiple unauthorized constructions as part of

its ongoing daily operations in the city.

The operations were carried on the direction of LDA Director General, Tahir

Farooq. LDA teams conducted raids in various areas, including Gujarpura,

Gulshan Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, and the OPF Scheme.

In Gujarpura, the teams sealed 13 illegal wedding halls, while in Gulshan Ravi,

21 properties were sealed. In Allama Iqbal Town, 34 properties were sealed,

and 25 properties in the OPF Scheme were also closed.

Additionally, operations on Main Peco Road near Court Lakhpat and the Rohi

Nallah area resulted in the demolition of one marquee site and two illegal buildings.

The properties sealed during the operation include wedding halls, private schools,

offices, cafes, bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other

commercial establishments.

Prior to sealing, these properties had received multiple notices, and the operation

was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq reiterated that the authority was committed to

carrying out indiscriminate actions against illegal commercial buildings, defaulters

on commercial fees, and unauthorized constructions. The operation aims to ensure

the implementation of lawful construction practices and urban development standards,

he added.