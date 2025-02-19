LDA Seals Another 100 Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Under the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams sealed another 100 properties during an extensive daily operation against illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters.
Operations were carried out in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Model Town, Sabzazar, New Muslim Town, and Shad Bagh. The teams sealed 35 properties in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, and Model Town, while another 35 properties were sealed in Sabzazar during the recovery operation.
Additionally, 30 properties were sealed in New Muslim Town and Shad Bagh.
The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and other establishments. These properties had been issued multiple notices before the operation. The crackdown was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman.
DG LDA Tahir Farooq reaffirmed that indiscriminate action against illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters will continue.
