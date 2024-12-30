Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 102 Properties, Several Demolished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LDA seals another 102 properties, several demolished

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 102 properties and demolished several illegal constructions in various areas of the city.

The operations took place in key locations, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Main Canal Road, Sabza Zar, and Murghazar Colony. As part of the crackdown, 28 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, and 50 properties in Sabza Zar and Murghazar Colony. Additionally, 24 properties around Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, and Canal Road were sealed.

The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, salons, food points, clinics, shops, offices, stores, and other commercial establishments. Prior to these actions, multiple notices had been issued to the owners of these properties, but they failed to comply with regulations.

The operation was supervised by LDA's Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman. The crackdown is part of LDA’s ongoing efforts to target illegal commercial buildings and non-compliant commercial tax defaulters across Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Gulberg Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular firewo ..

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations

10 minutes ago
 2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

54 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

2 hours ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

2 hours ago
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

3 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

3 hours ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan