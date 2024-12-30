LDA seals another 102 properties, several demolished

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 102 properties and demolished several illegal constructions in various areas of the city.

The operations took place in key locations, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Main Canal Road, Sabza Zar, and Murghazar Colony. As part of the crackdown, 28 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, and 50 properties in Sabza Zar and Murghazar Colony. Additionally, 24 properties around Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, and Canal Road were sealed.

The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, salons, food points, clinics, shops, offices, stores, and other commercial establishments. Prior to these actions, multiple notices had been issued to the owners of these properties, but they failed to comply with regulations.

The operation was supervised by LDA's Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman. The crackdown is part of LDA’s ongoing efforts to target illegal commercial buildings and non-compliant commercial tax defaulters across Lahore.