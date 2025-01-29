LDA Seals Another 105 Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:46 PM
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out a major operation in different areas of the city, including Khayaban-e-Firdousi in Johar Town, sealing a total of 105 illegal commercial properties
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out a major operation in different areas of the city, including Khayaban-e-Firdousi in Johar Town, sealing a total of 105 illegal commercial properties.
This action was taken against properties using residential buildings for illegal commercial purposes, violating the regulations.
In Khayaban-e-Firdousi, 30 properties were sealed, including cafes, food points, private offices, restaurants, and other commercial establishments that had been operating without authorization despite the area being designated for residential purposes. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali and Director Zone 4, Ali Nusrat.
In addition to the Johar Town crackdown, LDA teams sealed 34 properties in Sabza Zar, 30 properties in Canal Road, New Muslim Town, and Shadman, and 11 properties in Faisal Town. The sealed properties included private schools, colleges, state offices, food points, clinics, shops, and offices, all of which had been operating without the required permits.
Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to the owners of these properties, informing them of the illegal use. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Operation Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.
Furthermore, DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, conducted a comprehensive visit to key areas of Lahore, including Main Boulevard Gulberg and Liberty Chowk, to assess ongoing development projects and outline future plans for urban improvement.
In line with special instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Main Boulevard Gulberg is set to be developed as a model road, with the LDA taking immediate action to remove illegal parking and encroachments from the area. All illegal commercial signs and billboards will be removed from commercial buildings and plazas along the boulevard, and strict enforcement of parking regulations will be ensured, DG LDA said.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 205 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara19 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2619 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party46 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland19 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge19 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events18 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project34 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident34 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies34 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari34 minutes ago
-
SSP visit Police Training Center Shahdadpur3 minutes ago