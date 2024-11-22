LDA seals another 106 properties in daily operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 106 properties during its on-going daily operation against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial property fees,here on Friday.

Under the direction of DG LDA,Tahir Farooq, LDA teams targeted areas including Gulberg,New Garden Town, Azam Garden, and College Road Township.

A total of 34 properties were sealed in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 27 in Azam Garden, and 45 in College Road Township.

Among the sealed properties were schools,pharmacies,offices,cafes,bakeries,restaurants,grocery stores,salons, shops, and other commercial establishments.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

DG LDA reaffirmed that the crackdown on illegal commercial properties and non-payment of commercial fees will continue without discrimination.