LDA seals another 108 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday sealed another 108 properties in a daily operation against illegal commercial properties across various areas of the city.

The operation targeted locations in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Shadbagh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, New Muslim Town, Shadman, and Shah Jamal. Among these, 37 properties in Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town were sealed due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

Further, 40 properties in Shadbagh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, New Muslim Town, Shadman, and Shah Jamal were also sealed.

During a recovery operation, 31 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were sealed.

The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, academies, salons, workshops, banks, food points, shops, offices, and more. Prior to these actions, several notices had been issued to the owners of these properties.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.

The LDA has announced that operations against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees will continue without discrimination.