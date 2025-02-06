Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 108 Properties

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LDA seals another 108 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday sealed another 108 properties in a daily operation against illegal commercial properties across various areas of the city.

The operation targeted locations in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Shadbagh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, New Muslim Town, Shadman, and Shah Jamal. Among these, 37 properties in Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town were sealed due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

Further, 40 properties in Shadbagh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, New Muslim Town, Shadman, and Shah Jamal were also sealed.

During a recovery operation, 31 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were sealed.

The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, academies, salons, workshops, banks, food points, shops, offices, and more. Prior to these actions, several notices had been issued to the owners of these properties.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.

The LDA has announced that operations against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees will continue without discrimination.

Recent Stories

General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

1 hour ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

2 hours ago
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

2 hours ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

2 hours ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan