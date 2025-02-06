LDA Seals Another 108 Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday sealed another 108 properties in a daily operation against illegal commercial properties across various areas of the city.
The operation targeted locations in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Shadbagh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, New Muslim Town, Shadman, and Shah Jamal. Among these, 37 properties in Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town were sealed due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.
Further, 40 properties in Shadbagh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, New Muslim Town, Shadman, and Shah Jamal were also sealed.
During a recovery operation, 31 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were sealed.
The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, academies, salons, workshops, banks, food points, shops, offices, and more. Prior to these actions, several notices had been issued to the owners of these properties.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.
The LDA has announced that operations against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees will continue without discrimination.
Recent Stories
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug-traffickers arrested, 13.5-kg hashish recovered6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 108 properties6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight drug dealers with 19 kg charras6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest person for aerial firing in Chunian16 minutes ago
-
Governor visits CMH to inquire health of AAC Manan26 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Karak attack, vows action against perpetrators26 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police clarify viral video incident, driver admits mistake26 minutes ago
-
Police foil illegal camel wrestling, gambling event26 minutes ago
-
SCP dismisses petition regarding video scandal26 minutes ago
-
401 widows, divorced women to get cattle in Lodhran district26 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process36 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident on Police checkpost Bahadurkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa46 minutes ago