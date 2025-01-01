Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 111 Properties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LDA seals another 111 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed

another 111 properties, in a crackdown on illegal commercial

buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.

On the direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the

LDA teams had been conducting daily operations with full force.

In the latest operation, the teams sealed and demolished 111

properties in various areas of the city.

The targeted locations included Gulberg, Faisal Town, Garden

Town, Sabzazar, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, and Samanabad.

Specifically, 32 properties in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and Garden

Town were sealed, while 45 properties in Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi,

and Samanabad, and 34 properties in Sabzazar were also sealed.

The properties included private schools, restaurants, salons,

food points, shops, offices, stores, and other commercial establishments.

Prior to the operation, the owners of these properties had been

issued multiple notices regarding their illegal status.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief

Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman.

