LDA seals another 118 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed another 118 properties during its on going daily operation on illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.

The crackdown covered locations including Faisal Town, Sabzazar, Shadbagh, Gulshan Ravi, Shah Jamal, and the UMT Road area.

The LDA teams sealed 14 properties in Faisal Town and 34 in Sabzazar for illegal commercial usage. In Shadbagh, Gulshan Ravi, and Shah Jamal, 30 properties were sealed, while over 40 properties in Zone 4 were also shut down. The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, workshops, banks, food outlets, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments.

Before taking action, these properties had been issued multiple notices regarding their illegal status.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

Director General Tahir Farooq reiterated that the ongoing crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and fee defaulters will continue without any bias or discrimination, with the aim of ensuring proper urban planning and compliance with regulatory norms.

In another development, the Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Tahir Farooq, has appointed Dr. Mujtaba Irfaan, the Additional DG Headquarters, as the Grievance Redressal Commissioner. The newly appointed commissioner will serve as a point of contact for citizens looking to resolve complaints and issues related to the LDA.