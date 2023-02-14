LDA seals another 15 building over non-payment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority, during its ongoing grand operation against non-payment of commercial fee, sealed another 15 buildings here in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

On directions of the Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan, special team of Town Planning Zone-II led by Chief Town Planner Asad-Ul-Zaman and Director Salman Mehfooz, took action against the violators in Sabzazar and Mustafa Town.

It may be mentioned here that a team of Town Planning Zone-III had sealed 24 offices, shops and academies last day due to non-payment of annual commercialization fee in Faisal Town and Garden Town.