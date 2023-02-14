UrduPoint.com

LDA Seals Another 15 Building Over Non-payment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

LDA seals another 15 building over non-payment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority, during its ongoing grand operation against non-payment of commercial fee, sealed another 15 buildings here in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

On directions of the Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan, special team of Town Planning Zone-II led by Chief Town Planner Asad-Ul-Zaman and Director Salman Mehfooz, took action against the violators in Sabzazar and Mustafa Town.

It may be mentioned here that a team of Town Planning Zone-III had sealed 24 offices, shops and academies last day due to non-payment of annual commercialization fee in Faisal Town and Garden Town.

Related Topics

Lahore May

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

1 hour ago
 NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation t ..

NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation to deal with issue of water sho ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercis ..

PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercises

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for ..

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.