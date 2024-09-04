LDA Seals Another 16 Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams, in its ongoing operation against commercialization fee defaulters, sealed another 16 properties in Gulshan-e-Ravi area on Wednesday.
Acting on the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, action was taken against properties including electronic shops, private offices, schools, paint shops, workshops, furniture stores, and others.
These sealed properties had outstanding commercial fee payments amounting to millions of rupees. Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to these properties, but the dues remained unpaid.
