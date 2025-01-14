LDA Seals Another 167 Properties On Illegal Commercial Use
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal commercial
structures across various areas of the city and sealed another 167 properties on Tuesday.
The LDA teams conducted operations in several prominent areas, including Gulshan Ravi,
Shadman, Canal Road, Johar Town, Raiwind Road, and Allama Iqbal Town. During the
operations, more than 167 properties were sealed.
Over 50 properties around Gulshan Ravi, Shadman and Canal Road were sealed while
in Johar Town and nearby areas, including PIA Road, Hockey Stadium Road and AR-3 Block,
50 properties were sealed.
Some 38 properties on Raiwind Road and 29 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were also sealed.
Among the sealed properties were private schools, wedding halls, markets, private banks,
pharmacies, furniture showrooms, and car dealerships. The list also included bakeries,
estate offices, auto workshops, electronics shops, hotels, retail stores, and offices.
These properties had been issued multiple notices prior to the operation, which was
carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief
Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.
