LDA seals another 167 properties on illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal commercial

structures across various areas of the city and sealed another 167 properties on Tuesday.

The LDA teams conducted operations in several prominent areas, including Gulshan Ravi,

Shadman, Canal Road, Johar Town, Raiwind Road, and Allama Iqbal Town. During the

operations, more than 167 properties were sealed.

Over 50 properties around Gulshan Ravi, Shadman and Canal Road were sealed while

in Johar Town and nearby areas, including PIA Road, Hockey Stadium Road and AR-3 Block,

50 properties were sealed.

Some 38 properties on Raiwind Road and 29 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were also sealed.

Among the sealed properties were private schools, wedding halls, markets, private banks,

pharmacies, furniture showrooms, and car dealerships. The list also included bakeries,

estate offices, auto workshops, electronics shops, hotels, retail stores, and offices.

These properties had been issued multiple notices prior to the operation, which was

carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief

Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.