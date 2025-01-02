Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 168 Properties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LDA seals another 168 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed another 168 properties involved in unlawful commercial use here in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of the authority, multiple teams conducted operations in several key areas including Khayaban-e-Firdousi Johar Town, Gulberg, Faisal Town, Shah Jamal, Shadman, Samanabad and Allama Iqbal Town.

LDA teams sealed off properties being used for unauthorized commercial activities. The sealed properties include food outlets, restaurants, private schools, property offices, banks, academies, clinics, cafes, retail stores, offices, and warehouses.

Notably, a total of 60 properties were sealed in Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Johar Town alone due to illegal commercial activities.

Additionally, 25 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 51 properties in Shah Jamal, Shadman, and Samanabad, and 32 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were also sealed during the operations.

These actions were taken after multiple notices were issued to the property owners, alerting them to the illegal commercial usage of their buildings. Despite the notices, the illegal operations continued, prompting LDA to take swift action.

The operations were conducted under the supervision of LDA's Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

