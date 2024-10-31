LDA Seals Another 187 Properties Over Rules Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed another 187 properties during it on going crackdown on commercialisation fee defaulters and rules violations here in the city.
Under the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is conducting daily operations against illegal commercial buildings and fee defaulters.
Recently, LDA teams have executed actions in various areas, sealing a total of 187 properties. Significant operations took place in Poonch Road, Samanabad, Gulberg, and the Revenue Scheme in Johar Town.
In Gulberg, 22 properties were sealed due to unauthorized commercial use and non-payment of fees. Similarly, in Poonch Road Samanabad, 35 properties faced the same fate. The Revenue Scheme in Johar Town saw the sealing of 115 properties, while 15 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were also sealed for failure to pay commercial fees.
The sealed properties include a variety of establishments such as private banks, offices, hospitals, clinics, hostels, pharmacies, malls, pizza shops, private schools, gyms, colleges, and other retail outlets. Additionally, wedding halls, book centers, private colleges, tire shops, furniture shops, electronic shops, and auto workshops were also targeted.
These actions are part of LDA’s ongoing campaign against illegal commercial use and the non-payment of commercial fees. The operations were supervised by Chief Town Planner I Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, with participation from the enforcement squad and local police.
Prior to sealing, multiple notices were issued to the affected properties, ensuring that the operations were conducted fairly and systematically.
