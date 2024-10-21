Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 226 Properties On Illegal Commercial Use

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LDA seals another 226 properties on illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) In an ongoing effort to address illegal commercial activities, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 226 properties across various localities of the city.

Under the directives of Director General Tahir Farooq, LDA teams conducted operations in Wapda Town, Johar Town, Jubilee Town, Canal Road, Sabzazar, Township, and Gulshan Ravi. Specifics of the operation revealed that 50 properties on Wapda Town Main Boulevard, 40 in Jubilee Town, and 50 along Madar-e-Millat Road in Township were sealed. Additionally, 25 properties in Johar Town and 30 on Canal Road were also closed, along with 21 in Sabzazar and 10 in Gulshan Ravi.

The properties affected by the operation comprise a variety of establishments, including grocery stores, bakeries, banks, showrooms, private schools, academies, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants, well-known brand outlets, electronic stores, and workshops. These were sealed due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

Prior to the operation, the affected properties were served multiple notices to rectify their status. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali and Chief Town Planner I Asad ul Zaman.

