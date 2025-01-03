LDA Seals Another 26 Properties, Demolishes Several
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 06:29 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 26 properties besides demolishing several illegal constructions and signboards here in the city
Following the directives of the Director General LDA, Tahir Farooq, the LDA had intensified its efforts to combat illegal commercial buildings and encroachments across the city.
In a series of coordinated actions under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, LDA teams targeted various areas, including Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Johar Town, BOR, Gulberg and Garden Town.
Illegal constructions were demolished and signboards were removed from properties in Khiyaban-e-Firdousi (Johar Town) and BOR while illegal shops and a private bank's non-converted property were also demolished.
Multiple properties in B Block, Johar Town were also targeted, with signboards removed due to non-payment of commercial fees and in Gulberg and Garden Town, 26 properties were sealed, including food points, restaurants, private schools, cafes, shops, offices, and stores.
The sealed properties had previously received several notices before the operation.
DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, reiterated that LDA would continue to carry out impartial operations against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters on commercial fees, ensuring that urban planning and development laws were strictly adhered to.
