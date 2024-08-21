Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 28 Properties, Demolishes 4 Partially

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA),in its ongoing operation against illegal constructions and commercialization fee defaulters,sealed 28 properties and partially demolished 4 others here on Wednesday.

On the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq,the Town Planning Wing conducted an operation across various zones under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman in Zone One and Zone Two.

Director Zone One Ayesha Mutahir led operations in Timber Market and Gujjarpura, where shops involved in illegal commercial constructions were targeted.In Timber Market, three properties were demolished.

In Zone Two, Director Zone Two targeted properties in Allama Iqbal Town and Sabzazar for non-payment of commercial fees, resulting in the sealing of 19 properties.

Further operations in Zone Four were supervised by Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali, with Director Zone Four Ali Nusrat sealing 9 properties in Johar Town. The sealed properties included private offices, schools, grocery stores, medical stores, and other shops, including some well-known brands.

These actions was part of an ongoing campaign directed by DG LDA Tahir Farooq against illegal constructions and commercial fee defaulters.

