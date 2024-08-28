Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 40 Illegal Properties, Demolishes 6

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LDA seals another 40 illegal properties, demolishes 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 40 properties, besides demolishing six, during in its ongoing operation against commercial fee defaulters and illegal constructions in the provincial capital.

Under the directives of the Director General LDA Muhammad Tahir Farooq, the teams conducted operation in Timber Market, Gujjarpura, Gulshan Ravi and Shadman.

In the Timber Market, four illegal constructions were demolished, while in Gujjarpura, two illegal structures were taken down. The LDA teams sealed 20 properties in Gulshan Ravi for non-payment of commercial fees, including private schools, clinics, grocery shops, and banks. Additionally, five properties on Main Boulevard Shadman and Jail Road were sealed due to the presence of construction materials without following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Furthermore, in Timber Market, unauthorized shops were demolished, and a wedding hall in Gujjarpura was partially demolished for illegal construction. The LDA Town Planning Zone Two staff also sealed over 20 properties in Sabzazar and Mustafa Town for non-payment of commercial fees. These properties included private schools, grocery shops, property offices, tailor shops, motorcycle shops, catering centers, and steel stores.

Prior to the operation, several notices were issued to the owners of these properties. DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, reiterated that the crackdown on illegal constructions and commercial fee defaulters will continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Lahore Jail Marriage Road Gulshan Market

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

2 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

2 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

2 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

2 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

2 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

2 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

2 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

2 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

2 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan