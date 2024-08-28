LDA seals another 40 illegal properties, demolishes 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 40 properties, besides demolishing six, during in its ongoing operation against commercial fee defaulters and illegal constructions in the provincial capital.

Under the directives of the Director General LDA Muhammad Tahir Farooq, the teams conducted operation in Timber Market, Gujjarpura, Gulshan Ravi and Shadman.

In the Timber Market, four illegal constructions were demolished, while in Gujjarpura, two illegal structures were taken down. The LDA teams sealed 20 properties in Gulshan Ravi for non-payment of commercial fees, including private schools, clinics, grocery shops, and banks. Additionally, five properties on Main Boulevard Shadman and Jail Road were sealed due to the presence of construction materials without following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Furthermore, in Timber Market, unauthorized shops were demolished, and a wedding hall in Gujjarpura was partially demolished for illegal construction. The LDA Town Planning Zone Two staff also sealed over 20 properties in Sabzazar and Mustafa Town for non-payment of commercial fees. These properties included private schools, grocery shops, property offices, tailor shops, motorcycle shops, catering centers, and steel stores.

Prior to the operation, several notices were issued to the owners of these properties. DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, reiterated that the crackdown on illegal constructions and commercial fee defaulters will continue without any discrimination.