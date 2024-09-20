LDA seals another 44 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In compliance with the directives of LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq, a rigorous crackdown is underway against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees throughout the city.

The Town Planning Wing teams conducted operations in Main Boulevard Sabzazar, Faisal Town, and Gulberg, sealing a total of 44 properties.

The Town Planning Zone II team sealed 24 properties in Sabzazar due to non-payment of commercial fees, while the Town Planning Zone III team sealed 20 properties in Faisal Town and Gulberg for similar reasons.

The sealed properties include private hospitals, banks, wedding halls, tire shops, private schools, grocery stores, restaurants, and other commercial establishments.

These actions were taken after multiple notices were issued to the concerned parties. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asaduz Zaman, with Director Town Planning Zone III Sidra Tabassum and Director Town Planning Zone II leading the respective operations.