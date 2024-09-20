LDA Seals Another 44 Properties
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In compliance with the directives of LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq, a rigorous crackdown is underway against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees throughout the city.
The Town Planning Wing teams conducted operations in Main Boulevard Sabzazar, Faisal Town, and Gulberg, sealing a total of 44 properties.
The Town Planning Zone II team sealed 24 properties in Sabzazar due to non-payment of commercial fees, while the Town Planning Zone III team sealed 20 properties in Faisal Town and Gulberg for similar reasons.
The sealed properties include private hospitals, banks, wedding halls, tire shops, private schools, grocery stores, restaurants, and other commercial establishments.
These actions were taken after multiple notices were issued to the concerned parties. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asaduz Zaman, with Director Town Planning Zone III Sidra Tabassum and Director Town Planning Zone II leading the respective operations.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fumigation drive is being carried out in TMC-III: Tariq Chauhan35 seconds ago
-
CM chairs seven-hour long meeting in P&D dept30 minutes ago
-
Father, son killed over old enmity in Swabi31 minutes ago
-
NA body directs steps for revival PTV's past glory & grandeur40 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews overbilling, power theft, data discrepancies50 minutes ago
-
LHC orders DC to decide on PTI's plea for rally50 minutes ago
-
LHC orders DC to decide on PTI's plea for rally51 minutes ago
-
KPCVE holds seminar on drug abuse, youth delinquency1 hour ago
-
SABS University extends admission forms date1 hour ago
-
PEF budget approved1 hour ago
-
Hina Tayyaba meets Commerce Minister, discuss fashion and design innovation1 hour ago
-
PFA shuts down 10 food points on Motorway1 hour ago