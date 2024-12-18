LDA seals another 52 properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during its on-going daily operation

against illegal commercial use, sealed another 52 properties here on

Wednesday.

Following the direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams

visited various areas of the city and sealed 20 properties in Gulberg,

New Garden Town, Faisal Town, and 32 properties in Allama Iqbal Town.

The sealed properties include private schools, shops, offices, restaurants,

stores, bakeries, and other commercial establishments.

Prior to sealing the properties, multiple notices were issued to the owners,

giving them the opportunity to comply with the regulations. The operation

was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman.

LDA DG Tahir Farooq, said that crackdown on illegal commercial buildings

and non-compliant commercial property owners would continue without any

discrimination.