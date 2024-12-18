Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 52 Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LDA seals another 52 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during its on-going daily operation

against illegal commercial use, sealed another 52 properties here on

Wednesday.

Following the direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams

visited various areas of the city and sealed 20 properties in Gulberg,

New Garden Town, Faisal Town, and 32 properties in Allama Iqbal Town.

The sealed properties include private schools, shops, offices, restaurants,

stores, bakeries, and other commercial establishments.

Prior to sealing the properties, multiple notices were issued to the owners,

giving them the opportunity to comply with the regulations. The operation

was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman.

LDA DG Tahir Farooq, said that crackdown on illegal commercial buildings

and non-compliant commercial property owners would continue without any

discrimination.

Related Topics

Lahore Gulberg

Recent Stories

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

57 minutes ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

1 hour ago
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

2 hours ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

4 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan