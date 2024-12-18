LDA Seals Another 52 Properties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during its on-going daily operation
against illegal commercial use, sealed another 52 properties here on
Wednesday.
Following the direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams
visited various areas of the city and sealed 20 properties in Gulberg,
New Garden Town, Faisal Town, and 32 properties in Allama Iqbal Town.
The sealed properties include private schools, shops, offices, restaurants,
stores, bakeries, and other commercial establishments.
Prior to sealing the properties, multiple notices were issued to the owners,
giving them the opportunity to comply with the regulations. The operation
was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman.
LDA DG Tahir Farooq, said that crackdown on illegal commercial buildings
and non-compliant commercial property owners would continue without any
discrimination.
