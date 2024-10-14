LDA seals another 60 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Lahore Development Authority on Monday sealed another 60 properties over non payment of commercialization fee here in the provincial capital.

Under the directives of DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, a major operation is ongoing against illegal commercial buildings and property owners failing to pay commercial fees. Teams from the LDA Town Planning Wing conducted operations in various areas, including Gulshan Ravi, Khayaban-e-Ferdousi Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Gulberg.

During these operations, over 60 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use and non-payment of fees. Specifically, the teams in Gulberg sealed 14 properties, while 20 properties were sealed in Gulshan Ravi.

An additional 20 properties were closed down in Khayaban-e-Ferdousi Johar Town's F and F1 blocks, and 16 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town.

The operation was overseen by Chief Town Planner and involved directors from Town Planning Zones One, Two, Three, and Four. The sealed properties included grocery stores, clothing shops, optical shops, auto workshops, private schools, shoe shops, markets, real estate advisors, gas shops, biryani shops, private offices, and glass stores.

Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to the property owners. The enforcement wing and a significant police presence participated in the operation.