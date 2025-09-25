Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 63 Properties

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LDA seals another 63 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Director General LDA (Lahore Development Authority), Tahir Farooq, the LDA Town Planning Wing sealed another 63 properties during its on going operations against illegal constructions, unauthorized commercial properties and defaulters of commercial fees.

In a major crackdown conducted, LDA teams targeted Sabzazar, LDA Controlled Area on Bund Road, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and New Muslim Town.

LDA teams demolished four illegal constructions on Sabzazar and Bund Road.

Additionally, due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees, 21 properties in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and New Garden Town were sealed, while 42 more were sealed in Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and New Muslim Town.

