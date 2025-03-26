LDA Seals Another 72 Properties In Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 72 properties during its on going operation against illegal commercial buildings and properties which failed to pay commercial fees.
Following the directives of Director General (DG) LDA Tahir Farooq, the teams conducted operations in several areas including Gulberg, New Muslim Town, Faisal Town and Allama Iqbal Town.
The sealed properties included a variety of commercial establishments such as restaurants, clinics, workshops, private schools, stores, salons, shops, offices, and others. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.
The DG LDA said that crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and non-compliant commercial fee properties would continue without any exceptions.
