Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 77 Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LDA seals another 77 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 77 properties in an operation against illegal commercial activities and encroachments in LDA Avenue-I on Wednesday.

Following the directives of DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, LDA teams carried out operation in various blocks, removing signboards and clearing encroachments from over two dozen properties. Prior to the operation, these properties had been issued multiple notices.

The operation was supervised by Umar Sohaib, Director of LDA Avenue-I, and Shafqat Nawaz Kang, Director of Town Planning. LDA Enforcement Squad and police forces participated in the operation.

In addition to this, the LDA teams continued their crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.

The teams sealed a total of 77 properties in different areas, including Allama Iqbal Town, Model Town Extension, Shah Jamal, and Gulshan Ravi. The sealed properties included private schools, clinics, restaurants, beauty salons, shops, offices, and stores.

In Allama Iqbal Town, 27 properties were sealed, 13 in Model Town Extension, and 37 in Shah Jamal and Gulshan Ravi. These properties had previously been issued multiple notices before the operation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq reiterated that the crackdown on illegal commercial buildings, commercial fee defaulters, and encroachments will continue without discrimination.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Gulshan Azhar Ali From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

27 minutes ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

27 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

57 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

57 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

57 minutes ago
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

1 hour ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

1 hour ago
 Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

2 hours ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan