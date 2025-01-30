LDA Seals Another 78 Properties
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing operation to curb illegal commercial activities across various areas, successfully sealed 78 properties in the process.
The LDA teams conducted operations in areas including Allama Iqbal Town, Model Town Extension, New Muslim Town, Shadman, and Canal Road.
During a recovery operation in Allama Iqbal Town, 35 properties were sealed. In Model Town Extension, 13 properties were sealed, while more than 30 properties were sealed in New Muslim Town, Shadman, and Canal Road areas.
The sealed properties include private schools, colleges, food points, clinics, shops, offices, and more. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties for non-compliance.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman. The LDA’s crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees is ongoing, with the authority emphasizing that actions will continue without discrimination.
