LDA Seals Another 82 Properties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LDA seals another 82 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 82 properties during its ongoing

daily operation against illegal commercial constructions and fee defaulters here on Monday.

Following the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, a major operation carried across various

areas in the city.

LDA teams sealed 37 properties in Allama Iqbal Town, while over

30 properties were sealed in Shadman and New Muslim Town. Additionally, 15 illegal

commercial properties were sealed in Model Town Extension and Faisal Town.

The sealed properties included private schools, food points, shops, pharmacies,

offices, and other commercial establishments. These properties had been issued

multiple notices before the operation, but remained non-compliant with the regulations.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-I,

Asad-ul-Zaman.

