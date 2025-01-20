LDA Seals Another 82 Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 82 properties during its ongoing
daily operation against illegal commercial constructions and fee defaulters here on Monday.
Following the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, a major operation carried across various
areas in the city.
LDA teams sealed 37 properties in Allama Iqbal Town, while over
30 properties were sealed in Shadman and New Muslim Town. Additionally, 15 illegal
commercial properties were sealed in Model Town Extension and Faisal Town.
The sealed properties included private schools, food points, shops, pharmacies,
offices, and other commercial establishments. These properties had been issued
multiple notices before the operation, but remained non-compliant with the regulations.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner-I,
Asad-ul-Zaman.
