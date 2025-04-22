LDA Seals Another 83 Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:27 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 83 properties during a crackdown against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees in various housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 83 properties during a crackdown against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees in various housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas.
On the special directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, teams from the Town Planning Wing conducted a large-scale operation, sealing 83 properties found in violation of building bylaws or defaulting on commercial dues.
Operations were carried out in several areas including Gulberg, Shadman, Jail Road, New Muslim Town, Wahdat Road, and Sabzazar. During the campaign, 21 properties in Gulberg and 34 in Shadman, Jail Road, and New Muslim Town were sealed due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of fees.
Additionally, 28 properties in Wahdat Road and Sabzazar were sealed during a recovery operation.
The sealed properties include private schools, clinics, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and others.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.
According to the DG LDA, indiscriminate action will continue against all violators of commercial regulations and defaulters, ensuring strict compliance with the law.
Recent Stories
Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women
LDA seals another 83 properties
Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and peacekeeping
RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances
UoS, UNESCO join hands to advance media
Second police mobile van launched
YPP calls for authentic youth representation at global platforms
Inaugural session of three-day int'l conference “Maulana Rumi & Hazrat Sultan ..
Canal decision to be made through consensus: Federal Minister for Law and Justic ..
NDMA organizes seminar on “Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful ..
IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through MAF
Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global tributes, mourning
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women4 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 83 properties4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and peacekeeping4 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances4 minutes ago
-
UoS, UNESCO join hands to advance media4 minutes ago
-
Second police mobile van launched4 minutes ago
-
YPP calls for authentic youth representation at global platforms4 minutes ago
-
Inaugural session of three-day int'l conference “Maulana Rumi & Hazrat Sultan Bahoo” concludes8 minutes ago
-
Canal decision to be made through consensus: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar10 minutes ago
-
NDMA organizes seminar on “Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful Disaster Reporting� ..10 minutes ago
-
IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through MAF10 minutes ago
-
School admission campaign launched22 minutes ago