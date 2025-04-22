Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 83 Properties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:27 PM

LDA seals another 83 properties

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 83 properties during a crackdown against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees in various housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas

On the special directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, teams from the Town Planning Wing conducted a large-scale operation, sealing 83 properties found in violation of building bylaws or defaulting on commercial dues.

Operations were carried out in several areas including Gulberg, Shadman, Jail Road, New Muslim Town, Wahdat Road, and Sabzazar. During the campaign, 21 properties in Gulberg and 34 in Shadman, Jail Road, and New Muslim Town were sealed due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of fees.

Additionally, 28 properties in Wahdat Road and Sabzazar were sealed during a recovery operation.

The sealed properties include private schools, clinics, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops, offices, and others.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.

According to the DG LDA, indiscriminate action will continue against all violators of commercial regulations and defaulters, ensuring strict compliance with the law.

