LDA Seals Another 87 Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 87 properties in various
areas of the city during its on-going daily operation to combat illegal commercial
developments.
On the direction of LDA Director-General Tahir Farooq, the LDA teams conducted
raids, targeting unauthorized commercial buildings and properties.
The crackdown took place in several key localities, including Gulberg, Faisal Town,
Gulshan Ravi and Murghazar Colony. A total of 87 properties were sealed, including
private schools, shops, offices, stores, bakeries, and more.
Of these, 32 properties were sealed in Gulberg, 30 in Gulshan Ravi and 25 in
Murghazar Colony. Several properties were also sealed in Faisal Town during the
operation.
The sealed properties were issued multiple notices, but despite repeated warnings,
the owners failed to comply with regulations. The operation was carried out under
the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asadul Zaman, and is part of a broader,
ongoing initiative to curb illegal commercial activities in the city.
