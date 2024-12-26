Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 87 Properties

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LDA seals another 87 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 87 properties in various

areas of the city during its on-going daily operation to combat illegal commercial

developments.

On the direction of LDA Director-General Tahir Farooq, the LDA teams conducted

raids, targeting unauthorized commercial buildings and properties.

The crackdown took place in several key localities, including Gulberg, Faisal Town,

Gulshan Ravi and Murghazar Colony. A total of 87 properties were sealed, including

private schools, shops, offices, stores, bakeries, and more.

Of these, 32 properties were sealed in Gulberg, 30 in Gulshan Ravi and 25 in

Murghazar Colony. Several properties were also sealed in Faisal Town during the

operation.

The sealed properties were issued multiple notices, but despite repeated warnings,

the owners failed to comply with regulations. The operation was carried out under

the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asadul Zaman, and is part of a broader,

ongoing initiative to curb illegal commercial activities in the city.

