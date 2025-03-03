LDA seals another 90 properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 90 properties

during its ongoing daily operation against illegal commercial buildings

across the city.

As part of the crackdown, 90 properties were sealed in different areas, including Gulberg,

Faisal Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Shadbagh, and Sabzazar.

In Gulberg and Faisal Town, LDA teams sealed 27 properties due to illegal commercial use

and non-payment of commercial fees.

During the recovery operation in Sabzazar, 33 properties

were sealed while in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, and Shadbagh, another 30 properties

were sealed.

The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops,

and offices.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.

According to DG LDA, the crackdown on illegal commercial properties and defaulters of

commercial fees will continue without any discrimination.