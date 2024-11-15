LDA Seals Another 92 Properties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 92 properties over illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.
According to a spokesman of the authority, under the instructions of DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, LDA teams carried out operations in several key locations, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and the Canal Road area.
The operations resulted in the sealing of 35 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 27 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 30 in other areas, bringing the total to 92 properties.
The sealed properties include a range of commercial establishments such as private schools, offices, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, cash-and-carry stores, clinics, salons, and other retail businesses. These properties were sealed due to illegal commercial activities, failure to pay commercial fees, and non-compliance with zoning regulations.
The properties had been issued multiple notices before the operation, but no action was taken to address the violations. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman, ensuring that all legal procedures were followed.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahrain awards 'Medal-First Class' to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer for enhanced military cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Rehman Baba Express granted temporary stop at Makhdumpur2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways restores train service between Quetta and other cities2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan suggests countrywide Mobile Learning Festival in collaboration with Pakistan Railways12 minutes ago
-
Verbal clash leads to stabbing of three students in Mardan12 minutes ago
-
Cabinet's privatisation body rejects Blue World's Rs10bln bid for PIA22 minutes ago
-
Mercy Teaching Hospital distributes glucometers to children with Type 1 diabetes on World Diabetes D ..32 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad Raza vows stronger action against criminal elements32 minutes ago
-
Sufficient fertilizer stocks available for Rabi season: FRC42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends warm wishes to Sikh community on founder Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan,Turkey's Interior ministers discuss cooperation, repatriation of prisoners52 minutes ago
-
LPG refilling point, warehouse seal in Nowshera Virkan52 minutes ago