LDA Seals Another 92 Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another 92 properties over illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.

According to a spokesman of the authority, under the instructions of DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, LDA teams carried out operations in several key locations, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and the Canal Road area.

The operations resulted in the sealing of 35 properties in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 27 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 30 in other areas, bringing the total to 92 properties.

The sealed properties include a range of commercial establishments such as private schools, offices, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, cash-and-carry stores, clinics, salons, and other retail businesses. These properties were sealed due to illegal commercial activities, failure to pay commercial fees, and non-compliance with zoning regulations.

The properties had been issued multiple notices before the operation, but no action was taken to address the violations. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman, ensuring that all legal procedures were followed.

