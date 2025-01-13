LDA Seals Another 92 Properties, Removes Encroachments
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 92 properties
involved in illegal commercial activities in the city.
Following the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, the teams conducted daily
operation against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.
The operation covered several localities including Gulberg, Faisal Town, New
Garden Town, Shah Jamal, Shadman, New Muslim Town, and Green Town.
A total of 29 properties were sealed in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and New Garden
Town, while 25 properties were sealed in Shah Jamal, Shadman, and New
Muslim Town. The largest number of properties, 38 were sealed in Green Town.
The sealed properties included a variety of establishments such as private schools,
food points, clinics, auto workshops, shops, salons, offices, and more. These
properties had previously been issued multiple notices before the action was taken.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner
Asad-ul-Zaman, and as per DG LDA Tahir Farooq's directions, the crackdown
on illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees continues
relentlessly to ensure lawful practices in the city.
Earlier, LDA teams conducted a grand operation in Green Town Scheme and
successfully removed encroachments from 55 LDA-owned plots.
LDA teams, in collaboration with the district administration, also carried out an
operation in Shah Fareed Chowk Bazaar, Green Town, where numerous shops
were cleared of encroachments.
The operation was supervised by Director Housing For Yawar Bashir Virk and
Assistant Commissioner City, with the support of the police, district administration,
and LDA enforcement squad.
