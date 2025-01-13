Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 92 Properties, Removes Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 92 properties

involved in illegal commercial activities in the city.

Following the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, the teams conducted daily

operation against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.

The operation covered several localities including Gulberg, Faisal Town, New

Garden Town, Shah Jamal, Shadman, New Muslim Town, and Green Town.

A total of 29 properties were sealed in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and New Garden

Town, while 25 properties were sealed in Shah Jamal, Shadman, and New

Muslim Town. The largest number of properties, 38 were sealed in Green Town.

The sealed properties included a variety of establishments such as private schools,

food points, clinics, auto workshops, shops, salons, offices, and more. These

properties had previously been issued multiple notices before the action was taken.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner

Asad-ul-Zaman, and as per DG LDA Tahir Farooq's directions, the crackdown

on illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees continues

relentlessly to ensure lawful practices in the city.

Earlier, LDA teams conducted a grand operation in Green Town Scheme and

successfully removed encroachments from 55 LDA-owned plots.

LDA teams, in collaboration with the district administration, also carried out an

operation in Shah Fareed Chowk Bazaar, Green Town, where numerous shops

were cleared of encroachments.

The operation was supervised by Director Housing For Yawar Bashir Virk and

Assistant Commissioner City, with the support of the police, district administration,

and LDA enforcement squad.

