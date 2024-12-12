Open Menu

LDA Seals Another 94 Properties In Daily Operation

December 12, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 94 properties on illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercialization fee during its on-going crackdown on Thursday.

Under the instructions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA teams have carried out operations in various areas, including Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, New Muslim Town, and Gujjarpura.

In Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town, 30 properties were sealed, while in Allama Iqbal Town, 34 properties were sealed, and 30 properties in New Muslim Town and Gujjarpura.

The sealed properties included private schools, offices, restaurants, salons, stores, bakeries, shops, and other commercial establishments.

Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman.

