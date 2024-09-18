LDA Seals Defaulters' Properties
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Wednesday sealed several properties over non-payment of commercialisation fee and illegal commercial use of buildings.
The Town Planning Wing of the LDA carried out operations in various areas including Bypass Road, Johar Town, Garden Town and Gulberg. The Town Planning Zone-4 sealed 14 properties in Johar Town for failing to pay commercialisation fee.
Meanwhile, Town Planning Zone-3 sealed 10 properties in Garden Town and Gulberg.
The sealed establishments include showrooms, private schools, grocery stores, restaurants, private offices, and other shops. Prior to the operation, these properties were issued multiple notices regarding their outstanding dues.
The operations were directed by Ali Nusrat, the Operations Director of Town Planning Zone-4, and Sidra Tabassum, the Director of Town Planning Zone-3.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits bus stand to ensure reduction in fares6 seconds ago
-
Free eye surgical camp held14 seconds ago
-
Two killed in road accident10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures10 minutes ago
-
Secretary Wildlife declares 1400 hectares of Katakani as game reserve10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for MDCAT20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to resolve industry's issues; Rana Mashhood20 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to remove encroachments from all city roads20 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits check post to review security situation20 minutes ago
-
CM launches portal to address public grievances30 minutes ago
-
DC visits various places to inspect ongoing projects30 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi PBUH40 minutes ago