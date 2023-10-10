LDA seals, demolishes 13 illegal constructions

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished another 13 illegal constructions in Johar Town and Defence Road, during its ongoing operation against commercialization fee defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished another 13 illegal constructions in Johar Town and Defence Road, during its ongoing operation against commercialization fee defaulters.

According to a spokesman of the LDA, on directions of Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the team took action under the supervision of Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

Illegal shops, sheds, stores, shutters, additions and apartments were demolished while several properties were sealed.

Unprecedented actions are being taken across the city against illegal constructions and illegal commercial activities.