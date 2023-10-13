Open Menu

LDA Seals, Demolishes 23 Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 09:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished and sealed another 23 illegal constructions in Johar Town at Shaukat Ali Road, during its ongoing operation against commercialization fee defaulters.

LDA sources told APP that on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the team took action under the supervision of Director Zone-4, Ali Nusrat.

Illegal local school, shops, car show-room, sheds, stores, shutters, additions and apartments were demolished while several properties were sealed.

On the other hand, a grand operation was also conducted by Lahore Municipality for making illegal constructions in the city without map approval.

Prosecutions have also been filed against those doing illegal constructions, sources told.

Unprecedented actions are being taken across the city against illegal constructions, commercial defaulters and illegal commercial activities.

