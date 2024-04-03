LDA seals, demolishes illegal properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted an operation against illegal constructions and commercialisation in Johar Town, Pine Avenue, OPF and Abdaleen Society, here on Wednesday.

Team of LDA Town Planning Zone Four took action and demolished seven illegal properties while sealing more than a dozen properties. LDA teams demolished Plot No. 185 A 2, 153 E 1, 12 F 2 in Johar Town during the operation. Illegal construction in Johar Town, Plot No. 970 L, 272 R 2, in Lahore Avenue Society Pine Avenue Plot No. 16 and Plot No. 243 COPF Society were demolished.

During the operation, LDA teams sealed Plot No.

24 C, Abdalian Society, and Plot No. 3 B 2, 386 N, 167 G 3 in Johar Town. In Johar Town, Plot No. 104 F, 32 R, 190 F, 12 A, Block K, 35 H 3, 136 B, 8 R 1, 584, 955 Q and 728 R1 have been sealed. Several prior notices were issued to the properties sealed or demolished.

The operation was conducted by Director Town Planning Four under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

LDA enforcement wing, heavy machinery and police took part in the operation. On the instructions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, indiscriminate operations against illegal constructions and illegal Commercialisation are going on in the provincial capital.