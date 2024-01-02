LDA seals, demolishes multiple illegal constructions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) In a major operation against illegal constructions/commercial activities, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted raids and sealed several properties besides numerous unauthorized structures in the city on Tuesday.

The team led by Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, conducted operation in Johar Town, PIA Society, Gul-e-Daman Society and Gulberg Society.

LDA teams dismantled illegal billboards in Gulberg Society. Plot numbers 300 and 301 in Block D of PIA Society were sealed due to unlawful land conversion.

In PIA Society's D Block, plots 14, 23, 29, 31, 36, 37, and 45 faced enforcement action, while in Johar Town's C Block, plots 1, 2, 10, 11, 14, 19, 20, 24, 25, 22, and 227 were sealed.

Additionally, plots 228, 229, 230, 233, 237, 239, 241, and 244 in Johar Town's C Block, as well as plots 241, 501, 340, 339, 338, 337, 336, 335, 334, 329, and 328 in Johar Town's D Block, underwent enforcement measures.

The seized/demolished properties had multiple notices been issued. A comprehensive operation against illegal constructions continues across the city under the supervision of Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa.