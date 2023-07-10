LDA seals gym over fee non-payment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed the UFC gym on the main Defence Road on Monday over non-payment of commercialisation fee.

On the directions of LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a special team, led by Director Town Planning Zone-V Azhar Ali, took action after serving several notices for payment but gym's management ignored.

The 88-kanal UFC gym on Defence Road owes millions of rupees to the LDA as the commercialization fee.

The DG LDA said the operation against defaulters and law-violators would continue over non-payment of fee.