Open Menu

LDA Seals Gym Over Fee Non-payment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

LDA seals gym over fee non-payment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed the UFC gym on the main Defence Road on Monday over non-payment of commercialisation fee.

On the directions of LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a special team, led by Director Town Planning Zone-V Azhar Ali, took action after serving several notices for payment but gym's management ignored.

The 88-kanal UFC gym on Defence Road owes millions of rupees to the LDA as the commercialization fee.

The DG LDA said the operation against defaulters and law-violators would continue over non-payment of fee.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Azhar Ali Muhammad Ali Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

11 minutes ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

17 minutes ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

28 minutes ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

34 minutes ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

56 minutes ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

1 hour ago
NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

2 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

2 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

2 hours ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan