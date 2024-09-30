LDA Seals More 36 Properties Over Fee Default
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In a decisive efforts to combat illegal commercial activities, the Lahore Development
Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 36 properties in the provincial capital.
Following the directives from DG Tahir Farooq, LDA's Town Planning Wing sealed over three dozen commercial establishments in various areas, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Mustafa Town, due to non-payment of commercial fees and illegal usage.
The properties sealed during an operation include private banks, schools, universities, medical centers, offices, warehouses, rental car services, beauty salons, grocery stores, and more. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner I, Asad-ul-Zaman, alongside Director Town Planning II and Director Town Planning III.
Prior to the sealing of these properties, multiple notices had been issued to the owners.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation from National Institute of Management visits PFA2 minutes ago
-
Strict action ordered against unlicensed motorcyclists2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Defence & Martyrs Day12 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to be completed soon: minister12 minutes ago
-
Fake milk production unit busted12 minutes ago
-
Petty issue claims life of youth in Takhtbhai22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for elaborative action plan to control dengue spread in October22 minutes ago
-
ASI among two arrested22 minutes ago
-
SAU completes greenhouse project with Turkish support32 minutes ago
-
Dera police demonstrate skills in mock exercise32 minutes ago
-
Forest deptt conducts training of 100 progressive landowners in production of medicinal plants32 minutes ago
-
World heart Day observed in Sukkur42 minutes ago