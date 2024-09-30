LDA seals more 36 properties over fee default

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In a decisive efforts to combat illegal commercial activities, the Lahore Development

Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 36 properties in the provincial capital.

Following the directives from DG Tahir Farooq, LDA's Town Planning Wing sealed over three dozen commercial establishments in various areas, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Mustafa Town, due to non-payment of commercial fees and illegal usage.

The properties sealed during an operation include private banks, schools, universities, medical centers, offices, warehouses, rental car services, beauty salons, grocery stores, and more. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner I, Asad-ul-Zaman, alongside Director Town Planning II and Director Town Planning III.

Prior to the sealing of these properties, multiple notices had been issued to the owners.