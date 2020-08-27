LDA seals offices of eight private housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday sealed offices of eight private housing schemes due to non-execution of transfer and mortgage deeds.

According to a LDA spokesperson, under the provisions of Private Housing Scheme Rules 2014, transfer deed has to be executed to safeguard the public utility sites in that scheme while mortgage deed has to be executed to mortgage certain saleable area in Authority's favor as guarantee for completing development works in the housing schemes.

The societies where offices had been sealed were OPF Society, Public Health Engineering,Tricon Valley, Sui-Gas Society, Muhafiz Town Phase-I, Pakistan Rajput, Khayaban Quaidand Gulshan Ahbab.