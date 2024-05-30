LDA Seals Properties Over Commercial Use
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday conducted an operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed more than four dozen properties.
On directions of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the teams took action in Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town.
The sealed properties include private schools, property offices, clubs, stores, and private offices.
The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner Tuqeer Ali while prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties.
Recent Stories
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 held for selling eatables at excessive rates6 minutes ago
-
Firefighting operation continues in Chakdara6 minutes ago
-
63 meters removed over gas theft6 minutes ago
-
Three-day spring festival to boost tourism in Orakzai6 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts successful raids against illegal SIM issuance16 minutes ago
-
Youth drowns in Stefa Canal26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues notification to reduce bread price in Kasur26 minutes ago
-
DC Kasur reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates26 minutes ago
-
16 lawbreakers netted36 minutes ago
-
Journalist community serving state with devotion: DPO36 minutes ago
-
110 pc increase in scenes featuring tobacco in popular shows: Cancer Society36 minutes ago
-
Pre-flood mock exercise held at river Chenab36 minutes ago