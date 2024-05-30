Open Menu

LDA Seals Properties Over Commercial Use

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday conducted an operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed more than four dozen properties.

On directions of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, the teams took action in Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town.

The sealed properties include private schools, property offices, clubs, stores, and private offices.

The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner Tuqeer Ali while prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties.

