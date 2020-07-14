UrduPoint.com
LDA Starts 2 More Counters At OWC To Facilitate Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :To encourage construction activities under the vision of the Prime Minister, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday started two more counters at LDA One Window Cell (OWC) to provide services to the citizens.

According to LDA spokesperson, the number of citizens coming at OWC had also been increased and 200 people were being given appointments in a day through the web portal. An e-service center had also been set up at the LDA office in Johar Town for speedy processing of applications, he added.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar also visited the e-service center at Arfa Karim Tower set up for the convenience of the citizens and reviewed the steps taken to facilitate the citizens for approval of maps and provision of other related services. LDA Additional Director General Farqalit  Mir and Kanwar Ejaz Khaliq, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mehmood, Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar and Director One Window Syed Yasir Abbas were also present on the occasion.

  E-service center Additional Director General Waseem Bhatti and Joint Director Rana Abid Mahmood briefed the LDA DG about E-service center performance.

The Director General said that coordination between service center and LDA should be improved for providing facilities to the citizens for the approval of the maps of residential, commercial, industrial, warehouses within the time of 30 days. He further said that the building completion certificate should be issued in just 30 days and necessary steps should be taken to strictly adhere to the timelines.

The DG also visited various departments of the e-Service Center and reviewed the services being provided there.

