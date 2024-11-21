LDA Starts Accepting Applications For Residential Plots
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has begun accepting applications from citizens for residential plots on easy installments.
Interested individuals can apply online through the LDA mobile app or website. Additionally, applications can also be submitted in person at the LDA Citizen Facilitation Center.
The plot lottery draw will be held on December 30 at the LDA sports Complex in Johar Town. The plots available for the draw include 5-marla and 7-marla residential plots from different sectors, including Johar Town's R-2 Block, Jubilee Town's D-Block, and Tajpura's E-Block.
The prices and application fees for these plots have been set as follows:
Johar Town R-2 Block: 5-marla plot with a price of 25 lakh per marla and an application fee of 20,000 PKR.
Jubilee Town D-Block: 7-marla plot with a price of 15 lakh per marla and an application fee of 15,000 PKR.
Tajpura E-Block: 5-marla plot with a price of 20 lakh per marla and an application fee of 10,000 PKR.
The last date for submitting applications for the lottery is December 25. Tahir Farooq, the LDA DG, announced that in this first phase, 90 residential plots will be available for the draw. Applicants will have the opportunity to purchase residential plots in Johar Town R-2 Block, Jubilee Town D-Block, and Tajpura E-Block through this lottery.
