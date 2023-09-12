LDA starts preparing lists of officers involved in red tapism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The LDA has started preparing lists of officers allegedly involved in raising irrelevant objections to delay cases of people.

The initiative was taken by Commissioner/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa after a number of citizens complained that irrelevant objections were being raised on their cases.

The citizens coming to the LDA's One Window repeatedly complained about this issue before the DG as well as Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi during their past visits.

The citizens said such officers were bringing a bad name to the LDA and causing huge inconvenience to them. They alleged that their cases were delayed by irrelevant objections to mint money.

In this regard, as a first step, the DG LDA suspended Muhammad Jahangir Iqbal Khan, Assistant Director (General Cadre/BS-17), presently working as deputy director (OPS) in the Directorate of Housing VI, LDA, with immediate effects on account of inefficiency, misconduct and disobedience of the authority.

The officer was directed to mark his attendance in the directorate of Administration, LDA.

The LDA sources said the DG directed all directorates to make lists of such officers who raised irrelevantobjections on the files of the citizens so that further action will be initiated against them.